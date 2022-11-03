Greater Lawrence Family Health Center held an ‘In Pink’ comedy show and brunch at Andover Country Club on Saturday, Oct. 28 that raised money for women’s health programs. Zoila M. Gomez-Ruiz, Esq. was honored with the 2022 Rosalyn Kempton Wood Award for Inspirational Leadership. Photos by Reba Saldanha
Stepping Out
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
- By Alyssa Evans Wealth of Geeks Network
Most Popular
Articles
- Salem boy, 8, fighting for life after being hit by car
- Body of missing Methuen man pulled from Merrimack River
- Salem third grader dies days after being hit by car
- Local towns and cities set trick-or-treating times
- Shake It Up! MVC will make the move to uneven three division football set
- Pedestrian hit in Atkinson
- Libertarian Party splits into factions amid rebellion
- Andover man creates Halloween display with 3,000 lights
- One win away: Haverhill Hitmen crushing win sets up N.E. title for trip to national final in Florida
- Community shows support after death of Salem student
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.