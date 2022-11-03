221022-et-rsa-healthcenter005.jpg

Jane Saraceni and daughter Gia Angluin enjoy punch. Photo/Reba Saldanha

 Reba Saldanha

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center held an ‘In Pink’ comedy show and brunch at Andover Country Club on Saturday, Oct. 28 that raised money for women’s health programs. Zoila M. Gomez-Ruiz, Esq. was honored with the 2022 Rosalyn Kempton Wood Award for Inspirational Leadership. Photos by Reba Saldanha

