Lazarus House Ministries along with Apple Valley Catholic Community hosted their first “Christmas in July” on Saturday, July 15, at the Lazarus House Ministries Transitional Apartments at Capernaum Place, 30 Myrtle Court in Lawrence. This was the first of what will be an annual event for residents and featured gifts donated by Apple Valley Catholic Community, which were distributed in person by Santa. Pizza for all the guests was donated by Sal’s in Lawrence. To learn more about Lazarus House Ministries and how everyone can help, visit lazarushouse.org.
