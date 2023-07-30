Foster Parents from throughout Greater Lawrence were honored with an appreciation dinner on Tuesday, June 27 at the Sons of Italy Hall in Methuen. The event was organized by Jenna Martin, Family Resource Social Worker; Sharon Deacon, supervisor at the Lawrence office of Department of Children and Families; and Larry Giordano, president of Foster Kids of the Merrimack Valley. Social workers from the Lawrence DCF office babysat all the foster kids so their foster parents could enjoy the night out. Many door prizes were awarded for the attendees to take home. Founded in 2005, the Foster Kids of the Merrimack Valley, Inc. is a non-profit organization that serves the needs of foster children in the care of the Department of Children and Families in the Merrimack Valley.

