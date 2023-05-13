The St. Alfio Society of Lawrence held its annual $10,000 drawing on Saturday, April 29, at the Holy Rosary Shrine Center on Common Street. Over 300 people attended the event to raise money for the Feast of the Three Saints, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this Labor Day weekend.
