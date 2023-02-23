The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce held its annual Congressional Breakfast Forum on Monday, Feb. 13 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Andover. Over 100 people attended the sold out speakers program, where Congressman Seth Moulton and Congresswoman Lori Trahan discussed the challenges and opportunities facing the U.S. this year.
