The St. Alfio Society of Lawrence kicked off their 2023, 100th Anniversary celebration with a dinner and dance held on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Salvatore's Restaurant. More than 250 people attended. The St. Alfio Society hosts the Feast of the Three Saints and celebrates Italian culture every Labor Day weekend in Lawrence. With six months to go before the feast, the society has been preparing a bigger and more exciting event for this year's anniversary celebration. Money raised by the society is donated to a variety of organizations in need and scholarships. 11/12/2022
