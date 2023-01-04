Methuen Village Assisted Living hosted a Winter Coat Drive throughout November and December, collecting new or unused mittens, hats, socks, coats, and more. The donated items were sent to Lazarus House of Lawrence, which provides families and individuals facing material poverty, homelessness and food insecurity with shelter, clothing, food, advocacy and other resources. Learn more about these programs at LazarusHouse.org and www.MethuenVillage.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.