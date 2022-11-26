Stetson Hatters (3-1) at Campbell Fighting Camels (3-3)
Buies Creek, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Campbell Fighting Camels host the Stetson Hatters.
Campbell went 9-4 at home last season while going 16-13 overall. The Fighting Camels allowed opponents to score 62.0 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.
Stetson finished 11-19 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Hatters averaged 7.0 steals, 2.9 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
