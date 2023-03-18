Milwaukee Panthers (21-11, 14-6 Horizon League) vs. Stetson Hatters (17-13, 12-6 ASUN)
Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Stetson Hatters and the Milwaukee Panthers play in the College Basketball Invitational.
The Hatters are 12-6 against ASUN opponents and 5-7 in non-conference play. Stetson has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Panthers are 14-6 against Horizon League opponents. Milwaukee is 9-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Blackmon is averaging 15.2 points for the Hatters. Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Stetson.
BJ Freeman is shooting 40.1% and averaging 17.4 points for the Panthers. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.
Panthers: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
