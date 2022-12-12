Cal Poly Mustangs (5-3) at Washington Huskies (7-3, 1-1 Pac-12)
Seattle; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly visits the Washington Huskies after Brantly Stevenson scored 20 points in Cal Poly's 72-49 win over the Portland State Vikings.
The Huskies have gone 5-1 at home. Washington is eighth in the Pac-12 scoring 69.1 points while shooting 44.0% from the field.
The Mustangs are 1-2 on the road. Cal Poly scores 66.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keion Brooks Jr. is shooting 42.0% and averaging 16.3 points for the Huskies. Cole Bajema is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Washington.
Alimamy Koroma is averaging 13.1 points for the Mustangs. Stevenson is averaging 10.6 points for Cal Poly.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
