North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

A few showers this evening, then thunderstorms with heavy rainfall arriving overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A few showers this evening, then thunderstorms with heavy rainfall arriving overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.