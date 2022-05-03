FILE - England's Ben Stokes leaves the pitch after the first cricket Test match against West Indies ended in a draw at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Saturday, March 12, 2022 Stokes is the new captain of England’s test cricket team. The allrounder replaced Joe Root, who quit the role two weeks ago with England having only won one of its last 17 test matches. Stokes has just returned to the team after a spell out for mental-health reasons. .