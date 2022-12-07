Rider Broncs (3-4, 1-0 MAAC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (4-6)
South Easton, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stonehill -3.5; over/under is 144.5
BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill hosts the Rider Broncs after Andrew Sims scored 22 points in Stonehill's 69-66 victory against the Binghamton Bearcats.
The Skyhawks have gone 1-1 in home games. Stonehill is 1-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.
The Broncs are 1-2 on the road. Rider is 2-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sims is shooting 50.5% and averaging 17.6 points for the Skyhawks. Max Zegarowski is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers for Stonehill.
Dwight Murray Jr. is averaging 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Broncs. Mervin James is averaging 11.1 points for Rider.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
