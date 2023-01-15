Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (11-8, 4-0 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (7-12, 3-2 NEC)
South Easton, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits the Stonehill Skyhawks after Grant Singleton scored 20 points in Fairleigh Dickinson's 88-80 win against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.
The Skyhawks have gone 3-3 in home games. Stonehill is 3- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.
The Knights are 4-0 in conference games. Fairleigh Dickinson is 5-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Sims is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Skyhawks. Max Zegarowski is averaging 12.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the past 10 games for Stonehill.
Sean Moore is averaging 5.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Knights. Singleton is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.
LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 61.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.
Knights: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.