Stonehill Skyhawks (12-14, 8-3 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (9-16, 7-4 NEC)
North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Merrimack -4; over/under is 123
BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack faces the Stonehill Skyhawks after Ziggy Reid scored 22 points in Merrimack's 70-66 victory over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.
The Warriors are 5-6 on their home court. Merrimack ranks ninth in the NEC with 11.5 assists per game led by Javon Bennett averaging 2.6.
The Skyhawks are 8-3 in conference play. Stonehill is fourth in the NEC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Burnett averaging 3.9.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Minor is shooting 53.1% and averaging 17.1 points for the Warriors. Reid is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.
Max Zegarowski averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 42.8% from beyond the arc. Andrew Sims is shooting 46.3% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for Stonehill.
LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 63.8 points, 26.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.
Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 63.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.