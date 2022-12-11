Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-6) at Stony Brook Seawolves (2-7)
Stony Brook, New York; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook plays the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Tyler Stephenson-Moore scored 21 points in Stony Brook's 79-60 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.
The Seawolves are 2-1 in home games. Stony Brook is fifth in the CAA shooting 33.2% from deep, led by Andrew Heiden shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.
The Pioneers are 3-4 in road games. Sacred Heart ranks seventh in the NEC shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Stephenson-Moore is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Seawolves. Kenan Sarvan is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Stony Brook.
Brendan McGuire is averaging 3.7 points and four assists for the Pioneers. Nico Galette is averaging 15.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
