Evansville Purple Aces (1-2) at SMU Mustangs (1-2)
Dallas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SMU -14; over/under is 137
BOTTOM LINE: Evansville plays the SMU Mustangs after Kenny Strawbridge scored 22 points in Evansville's 67-61 loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.
SMU went 24-9 overall a season ago while going 17-1 at home. The Mustangs averaged 73.8 points per game last season, 30.0 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 13.0 on fast breaks.
Evansville went 6-24 overall last season while going 2-11 on the road. The Purple Aces averaged 59.2 points per game while shooting 39.7% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
