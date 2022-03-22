FILE - Shakhtar's Junior Moraes celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Roma at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 18, 2021. Veteran striker Junior Moraes has returned to Brazil to join Corinthians, but on Tuesday he admitted his mind far from sport. The 34-year-old Moraes, who obtained Ukrainian citizenship three years ago, fears for his friends, colleagues and teammates amid Russia's invasion of the European country.