A metalworking class at Greater Lawrence Technical School has constructed a sculpture to help Lawrence residents track the number of vaccines they've received.
Mayor Kendrys Vasquez commissioned the school's metalworking program to create a sculpture that can be added to as the rate of vaccines rises. The sculpture, a blue heart, will be filled with plexiglass slats representing the percentage of the community which has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
“As we continue to ramp up our efforts to vaccinate more Lawrence residents, we are excited to work with GLTS on this project that highlights the community’s collective progress,” Vasquez said. “This sculpture serves as a reminder for residents to encourage their family, friends and neighbors to get vaccinated. It’s an honor for us to work with the students on a design that embodies the spirit of Lawrence and the community’s desire to come together again.”
The blue heart sculpture will be installed later this summer to celebrate vaccinations and the winding down of the pandemic.
In Lawrence, about 52% of eligible people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the state's weekly report published on June 24. Across the state, 67% of people have had at least one dose, according to the state.
Students working on the project were happy they could help mark the occasion.
“I think it’s very cool that the mayor of Lawrence specifically asked us to work on this project,” said Brady Valliere, a junior from Methuen in the metal fabrication program. “It will be in the city and as the heart fills up I can tell my mom: yeah, I made that for the city of Lawrence. It’s a really big honor to actually do this and be part of their team.”
“It’s good to get the chance to pitch in to show that even young kids can bring such a big change to many other people,” said Orlendi Hernandez, a junior from Lawrence.
Metal fabrication instructor Stephanie Dicecca sketched the design for the sculpture, utilizing their skills and knowledge to bring the concept to life.
“We are doing our part, telling people to get the vaccine to prevent the spread,” said Zach Novak, a junior of Methuen in the metal fabrication program.
“It was great to work together on this as a team,” said Carlos Burgos, a junior of Lawrence in the metal fabrication program.
“Of our sending communities, Lawrence has been hit extremely hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and our students witnessed that firsthand. It was an honor for them to be able to build this sculpture, and use their skills and knowledge to create a visually appealing work of art representing the healing and hope of the ongoing vaccination effort,” Superintendent John Lavoie said. “We’re deeply appreciative that Mayor Vasquez thought of GLTS for this meaningful project, and look forward to seeing the sculpture installed this summer."
To find out where to get vaccinated in Lawrence, visit cityoflawrence.com/vaclawrence to see all the sites and times that vaccines are available across the city.