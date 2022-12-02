Wofford Terriers (5-3) at Vanderbilt Commodores (3-4)
Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt plays the Wofford Terriers after Myles Stute scored 20 points in Vanderbilt's 70-65 loss to the VCU Rams.
The Commodores have gone 1-2 at home. Vanderbilt has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Terriers are 0-3 on the road. Wofford has a 1-3 record against teams above .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Stute is shooting 46.3% and averaging 12.9 points for the Commodores. Malik Dia is averaging 3.1 points for Vanderbilt.
Jackson Paveletzke is shooting 58.8% and averaging 16.4 points for the Terriers. B.J. Mack is averaging 15.9 points for Wofford.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
