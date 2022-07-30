KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Brad Stuver delivered a four-save shutout while Alexander Ring scored in Austin’s 2-0 win over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.
Ring put Austin (13-5-5) ahead for good at 1-0 in the first minute of first-half stoppage time.
Austin also got one goal from Sebastian Driussi.
Sporting KC (5-14-5) outshot Austin 11-9, with four shots on goal to three for Austin.
Both teams next play Saturday, with Austin hosting the San Jose Earthquakes while Sporting KC hosts the LA Galaxy.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
