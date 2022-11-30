Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) at Duke Blue Devils (6-2)
Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -6; over/under is 137.5
BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Ohio State faces the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils after Justice Sueing scored 33 points in Ohio State's 80-73 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
The Blue Devils have gone 4-0 at home. Duke ranks sixth in the ACC with 33.5 points per game in the paint led by Ryan Young averaging 6.0.
The Buckeyes play their first true road game after going 5-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Ohio State is 4-1 against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Filipowski is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for Duke.
Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 15.8 points for the Buckeyes. Sueing is averaging 14.5 points for Ohio State.
