Summertime fun and leisure are back at Hampton Beach with many family-friendly activities to enjoy and miles of beach to spend a relaxing day on the sand.
The days of trolleys delivering tourists to the Hampton Beach Casino, stunt planes flying high above the water and the bathing censor who would keep an eye on the scandalous swimsuits of the 1920s may be long gone, but thousands upon thousands of seekers of fun and sun are still drawn seasonally to the beach.
Up until the formation of the Hampton Beach Village District in 1907, Hampton was essentially a major farming community, originally settled in 1638. At some point, attention was given to preserving the miles of sandy beachfront, as well as making it a recreation destination.
Today, beachgoers stroll the strip on Ocean Boulevard, test their skills at the arcades, and indulge in fried dough, soft-serve ice cream and saltwater taffy.
This summer boasts fun for all ages, with festivals, daily entertainment and more scheduled.
Fireworks will light up the sky every Wednesday night at 9:30, from the top of B and C streets beside the Atlantic Ocean. There will also be special displays on May 28 for Memorial Day, June 17 for the Sand-Sculpting Competition, the Fourth of July, Sept. 3 in honor of Labor Day. and Sept. 9 for the Seafood Festival.
The 23nd Sand Sculpting Classic takes place June 15 to 17. Watch as world-class, sand-sculpting competitors create works of art with more than 200 tons of sand. The sculptures remain up, and illuminated for all to enjoy, day or night through June 26.
The Seashell Stage will feature free music every night starting at 7, including country sets each Thursday during the summer. Acts this year include Billy D and The Rock-its, Leaving Eden, The Continentals, The Reminisants, and Ayla Brown. The pavilion, which seats close to 900 on its benches, will also host the 77th Miss Hampton Beach Pageant on July 30 and the Little/Junior Miss Hampton Beach competition on July 29.
Starting July 10 and continuing through Aug. 28, free family-friendly movies will be shown Monday nights at dusk on a large screen next to the playground. Guests can bring blankets, beach chairs and snacks. Movies are weather permitting with a rain date on Tuesday.
The Hampton Beach Children’s Festival promises a week of fun, free activities from Aug. 14 through 18. Activities include min-golf, movie nights, face painting, ice cream with lifeguards, magic shows, story time, contests and much more. A giant costume parade on the last day will march nearly the length of Hampton Beach.
The Seafood Festival is back for its 33rd year, scheduled for Sept. 9 through 11. The season-closing event offers seafood dishes from the Seacoast’s top restaurants, along with music, sidewalk sales, arts and crafts, demonstrations, and more.
The beach is also home to the legendary music venue, the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom. All genres are covered with Chase Rice, Elvis Costello and The Imposters, Melissa Etheridge, Styx, Social Distortion, Air Supply, Scotty McCreery and ZZ Top — and many others — set to perform this summer. Tickets can be purchased at www.casinoballroom.com.
For the latest updates on Hampton Beach and a real-time view of the area, visit www.hamptonbeach.org.
