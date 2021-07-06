ANDOVER — Memorial Hall Library is challenging Andover residents to read a quarter-million pages this summer. The Tails & Tales summer reading challenge is for anyone of any age.
Readers can sign up through the free mobile app Beanstack, which can be installed onto a desktop, tablet or smartphone. On the app, readers record how many pages they read to win virtual badges at various milestones.
The goal for children from preschool to Grade 5 is 1,000 pages. They will be entered to win a grand prize at the end of the summer.
Teens in Grades 6 through 12 are encouraged to read 1,000 pages and once they reach their goal, they will be eligible for a free book and the end of the summer drawing for gift cards to local businesses.
Adults are encouraged to read 2,000 pages this summer and earn virtual badges for reading and writing reviews. Adults who reach this goal are eligible for an end-of-the-summer drawing for gift cards to local businesses.
Early blues in summer concert series
NORTH ANDOVER — Paul Prue will sing the blues in a free concert on Sunday, July 11, at 4 p.m. at Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm St.
Accompanying himself on a National Steel guitar from the 1930s, Prue will be joined by blues harmonica player Peter Chase and guitarist Rick Campbell.
This is the second of four concerts in a series held on the church grounds, where ample shade is available. Visitors are encouraged to bring a chair. For more information, visit the Trinitarian Congregational Church website at www.natrinitarian.org.