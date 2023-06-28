The Sumner Tunnel is named for William H. Sumner, son of Gov. Increase Sumner, who served from 1797 to 1799.
Opened to traffic June 30, 1934. It was originally a two-way road that carried traffic in both directions, until the opening of the parallel Callahan Tunnel in 1961.
The tunnel is 8,448 feet long, of which approximately 3,960 feet are underwater.
Toll was .25 cents when the tunnel opened; it’s now $2.50 for southbound traffic, without an E-ZPass transponder.
In 2017, the state removed the toll booths as part of a switch to electronic tolling.
Source: Massachusetts Department of Transportation
