CLEVELAND — Sunday’s Chicago White Sox-Cleveland Guardians game at Progressive Field has been postponed because of “unplayable field conditions,” the Guardians announced.
It rained for portions of the morning in the area. A rescheduled date was not immediately announced.
The third-place Sox are 2½ games behind the first-place Guardians in the American League Central.
The teams split the shortened weekend series. The Guardians won 5-2 Friday behind 14 strikeouts from starter Triston McKenzie. The Sox won Saturday’s game 2-0 behind 8⅔ stellar innings from Johnny Cueto.
The Sox travel to Kansas City, Mo., for one game against the Royals Monday at Kauffman Stadium and then go to Baltimore for a three-game series against the Orioles beginning Tuesday.
©2022 Chicago Tribune. Visit at chicagotribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.