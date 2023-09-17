All Times EST

Sunday, Sept. 17

NFL

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at New England, 8:20 p.m.

MLB

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs

Minnesota at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

MLS

Portland at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

DP World Tour - BMW PGA Championship, England

PGA Tour - Fortinet Championship, Calif.

PGA Champions Tour - Sanford International, S.D.

TENNIS

ATP - Davis Cup Finals - Group Stage

WTA - Tiriac Foundation Trophy, Bucharest, Romania

WTA - Kinoshita Group Japan Open Championships, Osaka

WTA — 2023 Zavaravalnica Sava Ljubljana, Slovenia

WTA - Guadalajara Open, Mexico

AUTO RACING

Formula 1 — Singapore Grand Prix

NHRA - Pep Boys Nationals, Pa.

