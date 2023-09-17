All Times EST
Sunday, Sept. 17
NFL
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Miami at New England, 8:20 p.m.
MLB
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
WNBA Playoffs
Minnesota at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
MLS
Portland at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
OTHER EVENTS
GOLF
DP World Tour - BMW PGA Championship, England
PGA Tour - Fortinet Championship, Calif.
PGA Champions Tour - Sanford International, S.D.
TENNIS
ATP - Davis Cup Finals - Group Stage
WTA - Tiriac Foundation Trophy, Bucharest, Romania
WTA - Kinoshita Group Japan Open Championships, Osaka
WTA — 2023 Zavaravalnica Sava Ljubljana, Slovenia
WTA - Guadalajara Open, Mexico
AUTO RACING
Formula 1 — Singapore Grand Prix
NHRA - Pep Boys Nationals, Pa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.