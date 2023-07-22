All Times EDT
Sunday, July 23
MLB
San Diego at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
WNBA
Phoenix at Washington, 1 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S WORLD CUP SOCCER
At Wellington, New Zealand
Sweden vs. South Africa, 1 a.m.
At Dunedin, New Zealand
Netherlands vs. Portugal, 3:30 a.m.
At Sydney
France vs. Jamaica, 6 a.m.
OTHER EVENTS
GOLF
PGA - The 151st British Open 2023, England
PGA Tour - Barracuda Championship, Calif.
TENNIS
ATP - Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Newport, R.I.
ATP - EFG Swiss Open Gstaad
ATP - Nordea Open, Bastad, Sweden
WTA - Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest
WTA - BCR Iasi Open, Romania
WTA - 34 Palermo Ladies Open, Italy
ATP/WTA - Hamburg European Open, Germany
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series - HighPoint.com 400, Long Pond, Pa.
NHRA - Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals, Kent, Wash.
FORMULA 1 - Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest
INDY CAR - Grand Prix of Iowa Race 2, Newton, Iowa
WORLD CUP WEEK AHEAD
Sunday
At Wellington, New Zealand
Sweden vs. South Africa, 1 a.m.
At Dunedin, New Zealand
Netherlands vs. Portugal, 3:30 a.m.
At Sydney
France vs. Jamaica, 6 a.m.
Monday
At Auckland, New Zealand
Italy vs. Argentina, 2 a.m.
At Melbourne, Australia
Germany vs. Morocco, 4:30 a.m.
At Adelaide, Australia
Brazil vs. Panama, 7 a.m.
At Sydney
Colombia vs. South Korea, 10 p.m. (Tuesday local)
Tuesday
At Wellington, New Zealand
New Zealand vs. Philippines, 1:30 a.m.
At Hamilton, New Zealand
Switzerland vs. Norway, 4 a.m.
Wednesday
At Dunedin, New Zealand
Japan vs. Costa Rica, 1 a.m.
At Auckland, New Zealand
Spain vs. Zambia, 3:30 a.m.
At Perth, Australia
Canada vs. Ireland, 8 a.m. (Thursday local)
At Wellington, New Zealand
United States vs. Netherlands, 9 p.m. (Thursday local)
Thursday
At Hamilton, New Zealand
Portugal vs. Vietnam, 3:30 a.m.
At Brisbane, Australia
Australia vs. Nigeria, 6 a.m.
At Dunedin, New Zealand
Argentina vs. South Africa, 8 p.m. (Friday local)
Friday
At Sydney
England vs. Denmark, 4:30 a.m.
At Adelaide, Australia
China vs. Haiti, 7 a.m.
Saturday
At Wellington, New Zealand
Sweden vs. Italy, 3:30 a.m.
At Brisbane, Australia
France vs. Brazil, 6 a.m.
At Perth, Australia
Panama vs. Jamaica, 8:30 a.m. (Sunday local)
Sunday
At Adelaide, Australia
South Korea vs. Morocco, 12:30 a.m.
At Dunedin, New Zealand
Switzerland vs. New Zealand, 3 a.m.
At Auckland, New Zealand
Norway vs. Philippines, 3 a.m.
At Sydney
Germany vs. Colombia, 5:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.