All Times EDT

Sunday, July 23

MLB

San Diego at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

WNBA

Phoenix at Washington, 1 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP SOCCER

At Wellington, New Zealand

Sweden vs. South Africa, 1 a.m.

At Dunedin, New Zealand

Netherlands vs. Portugal, 3:30 a.m.

At Sydney

France vs. Jamaica, 6 a.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

PGA - The 151st British Open 2023, England

PGA Tour - Barracuda Championship, Calif.

TENNIS

ATP - Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Newport, R.I.

ATP - EFG Swiss Open Gstaad

ATP - Nordea Open, Bastad, Sweden

WTA - Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

WTA - BCR Iasi Open, Romania

WTA - 34 Palermo Ladies Open, Italy

ATP/WTA - Hamburg European Open, Germany

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series - HighPoint.com 400, Long Pond, Pa.

NHRA - Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals, Kent, Wash.

FORMULA 1 - Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

INDY CAR - Grand Prix of Iowa Race 2, Newton, Iowa

WORLD CUP WEEK AHEAD

Monday

At Auckland, New Zealand

Italy vs. Argentina, 2 a.m.

At Melbourne, Australia

Germany vs. Morocco, 4:30 a.m.

At Adelaide, Australia

Brazil vs. Panama, 7 a.m.

At Sydney

Colombia vs. South Korea, 10 p.m. (Tuesday local)

Tuesday

At Wellington, New Zealand

New Zealand vs. Philippines, 1:30 a.m.

At Hamilton, New Zealand

Switzerland vs. Norway, 4 a.m.

Wednesday

At Dunedin, New Zealand

Japan vs. Costa Rica, 1 a.m.

At Auckland, New Zealand

Spain vs. Zambia, 3:30 a.m.

At Perth, Australia

Canada vs. Ireland, 8 a.m. (Thursday local)

At Wellington, New Zealand

United States vs. Netherlands, 9 p.m. (Thursday local)

Thursday

At Hamilton, New Zealand

Portugal vs. Vietnam, 3:30 a.m.

At Brisbane, Australia

Australia vs. Nigeria, 6 a.m.

At Dunedin, New Zealand

Argentina vs. South Africa, 8 p.m. (Friday local)

Friday

At Sydney

England vs. Denmark, 4:30 a.m.

At Adelaide, Australia

China vs. Haiti, 7 a.m.

Saturday

At Wellington, New Zealand

Sweden vs. Italy, 3:30 a.m.

At Brisbane, Australia

France vs. Brazil, 6 a.m.

At Perth, Australia

Panama vs. Jamaica, 8:30 a.m. (Sunday local)

Sunday

At Adelaide, Australia

South Korea vs. Morocco, 12:30 a.m.

At Dunedin, New Zealand

Switzerland vs. New Zealand, 3 a.m.

At Auckland, New Zealand

Norway vs. Philippines, 3 a.m.

At Sydney

Germany vs. Colombia, 5:30 a.m.

