All Times EDT

Sunday, June 11

MLB

Arizona at Detroit, 11:35 a.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 12:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1:35p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.

MLS

LA Galaxy at Saint Louis City SC, 1 p.m.

FC Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.

WNBA

Dallas at New York, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Connecticut at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

DP World Tour - The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Stockholm.

PGA Tour - The RBC Canadian Open, Toronto, Ontario.

PGA Champions Tour - The American Family Insurance Championship, Madison, Wis.

LPGA - The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Galloway, N.J.

TENNIS

WTA - Roland Garros, Paris

WTA - Open Internacional Femeni Solgirones, Spain

WTA - Makarska Open 125

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series, Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.

NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Texas

