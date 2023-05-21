All Times EDT
Sunday, May 21
MLB
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m., 1st Game
N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10p.m., 2nd Game
NBA
Eastern Conference Final
Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m.
NHL
Western Conference Final
Dallas at Vegas, 3 p.m.
WNBA
Washington at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 4 p.m.
OTHER EVENTS
GOLF
PGA Championship, Rochester, N.Y.
TENNIS
ATP - Internationali BNL d’Italia, Rome
ATP - Gonet Geneva Open, Geneva, Switzerland
ATP - Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, France
WTA - Trophee Clarins, Paris
WTA - Firenze Ladies Open, Florence
WTA - Internationaux De Strasbourg, France
WTA - Grand Prix Son Altesse Royale La Princesse Lalla Meryem, Morocco
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series - All Star Open, N. C.
NHRA - Gerber Glass & Collision Route 66 Nationals, Il.
Formula 1 — Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2023, Italy
