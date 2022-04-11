BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned OF D.J. Stewart to Norfolk (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Garrett Whitlock on a four-year contract for 2023-26. Assigned RHP Eduardo Barzado to Worcester.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Assigned RHP Tyler Ivey outright to Sugar Land (PCL). Optioned INF Joe Perez to Corpus Christi (TL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brian Moran. Placed LHP Jose Quijada on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 8. Designated RHP Kyle Tyler for assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed OF Skye Bolt on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 7.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed OF Bradley Zimmer on the active roster. Optioned INF Gosuke Katoh to Buffalo (IL).
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled LHP Kyle Nelson from Reno (PCL). Placed RHP Luke Weaver on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 8. Outrighted LHP Caleb Baragar and RHP Humberto Mejia to Reno.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled OF Heliot Ramos from Sacramento (PCL). Placed RHP John Brebbia on the bereavement list.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Hunter Harvey from Rochester (IL). Placed RHP Mason Thompson on the 10-day IL.
|Minor League
|Frontier League
OTTAWA TITANS — Signed RHP Nelson Gonzalez.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS Signed C Marshall Skinner.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded RHP Jalen Miller to Lexington (Atlantic).
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Released OF Carlos Machado and RHP Ryan McKay.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
BROOKLYN NETS — Singed F Kessler Edwards to a rest-of-season contract.
UTAH JAZZ — Singed G Trent Forrest.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed F Blake McLaughlin to a two-year, entry-level contract.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed F Nathan Smith to a two-year, entry-level contract.
BOSTON BRUINS — Signed F Oskar Steen to a two-year, one-way contract extension.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Cayden Primeau.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned F Andy Adreoff to Bridgeport (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned Mark Kastelic to Belleville (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Connor Ingram from Milwaukee (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned F Hayden Hodgson to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Signed F Bobby Brink to a three-year, entry-level contract.
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Signed F Matt Beniers to a three-year, entry-level contract.
