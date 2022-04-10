BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Garrett Whitlock on a four-year contract extension.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brian Moran. Placed LHP Jose Quijada on the IL, retroactive to April 8. Designated RHP Kyle Tyler for assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed OF Skye Bolt on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 7.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed OF Bradley Zimmer on the active roster. Optioned INF Gosuke Katoh to Buffalo (IL).
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled LHP Kyle Nelson from Reno (PCL). Placed RHP Luke Weaver on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 8. Outrighted LHP Caleb Baragar and RHP Humberto Mejia to Reno.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled OF Heliot Ramos from Sacramento (PCL). Placed RHP John Brebbia on the bereavement list.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Hunter Harvey from Rochester (IL). Placed RHP Mason Thompson on the 10-day IL.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
BROOKLYN NETS — Singed F Kessler Edwards to a rest-of-season contract.
UTAH JAZZ — Singed G Trent Forrest.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Cayden Primeau.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned Mark Kastelic to Belleville (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned F Hayden Hodgson to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
