Miami Heat (24-15, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (29-8, first in the Western Conference)
Phoenix; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Miami.
The Suns have gone 17-4 at home. Phoenix leads the Western Conference shooting 37.0% from downtown, led by Cameron Johnson shooting 44.0% from 3-point range.
The Heat are 12-11 in road games. Miami is fourth in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 37.3% as a team from downtown this season. Haywood Highsmith leads the team shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is averaging 13.7 points, 9.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 24.1 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.
Kyle Lowry is averaging 13.7 points and 8.3 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 20.1 points and 4.8 assists over the past 10 games for Miami.
LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 116.3 points, 48.5 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points per game.
Heat: 7-3, averaging 111.3 points, 46.5 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points.
INJURIES: Suns: Landry Shamet: out (health and safety protocols), Abdel Nader: out (health and safety protocols), Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), JaVale McGee: out (reconditioning), Deandre Ayton: out (reconditioning), Jae Crowder: out (reconditioning).
Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Marcus Garrett: out (health and safety protocols), Dewayne Dedmon: out (knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Udonis Haslem: out (health protocols), Mario Chalmers: day to day (ineligible), KZ Okpala: day to day (wrist), Aric Holman: out (ineligible), Jimmy Butler: day to day (ankle), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb), Nik Stauskas: out (ineligible), Gabe Vincent: out (health and safety protocols).
