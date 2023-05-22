FILE - Fans at Levi's Stadium watch the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif., Jan. 22, 2023. The Super Bowl will return to the Bay Area in 2026 for its 60th edition at the home of the 49ers. NFL owners approved the site at their spring meetings. This will be the third time for the big game in the Bay Area.