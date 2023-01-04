Super sports fan Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale loves the Horned Frogs.
The Houston businessman and sports better placed a $1.5 million wager on TCU this week, betting the Horned Frogs upset the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs in the college football championship on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Ingelwood, Calif.
According to VSiN’s Ben Fawkes, McIngvale wagered a $1.5 million wager on the TCU moneyline at +370 odds in Louisiana.
Georgia is currently a 12.5-point favorite to beat TCU.
If the Horned Frogs upset the Bulldogs, McIngvale would take home $5.55 million.
The businessman is known for his big sports bets, everything from college basketball to the World Series.
He won a $7.5 million payday when the Houston Astros won the World Series in November.
