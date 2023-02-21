METHUEN – Twelve games into the season, the Andover Warriors were a grim 5-7, coming off of a 20-point loss to North Andover. Since that double-digit loss, the Warriors had won six consecutive games, proving that their preseason top five ranking might just be warranted.
The Warriors looked to improve that streak to seven straight on Tuesday night on the road at Methuen. Playing on consecutive nights, Andover dominated, closing out the Rangers with a 54-37.
Andover and Methuen equal emotion, seen both during the football season and continued on the hardwood here at the Klimas Fieldhouse.
Ryan MacLellan continued to do what he has done all season, scoring 19 points, but it was his teammate Luka Palermo that stood out in this one.
Palermo, a 6-foot-5 freshman, scored 13 points and played spectacular defense, taking multiple charges when it mattered most.
“I love coming into away gyms like this one right here,” said Palermo. “The crowd against us really helps me reach my full potential, and it’s always exciting.”
Coach David Fazio has been seeing Palermo work hard in practices and games this season, and seeing the freshman score 16 points is not a shock to him.
“Luka is just a force underneath,” said Fazio. “His teammates are doing a great job of getting him the ball, which is huge, and he’s converting.”
At halftime, this game looked like it could end with a fantastic finish. Methuen only trailed by 8 points after two free throws from Isaiah Andino to end the second quarter.
Earl Pemberton Jr. scored 12 points on the night, leading the 14-6 Rangers. The 6-foot-2 junior guard has quietly been putting up great numbers.
But it wasn’t enough, and a dry third period with only two points scored, sealed the Rangers’ fate. MacLellan took over, scoring 10 of his 19 points in the second half.
Andover, 12-7, takes on Wachusett next, and the coaches from the Mountaineers even made the trip out to Methuen for this game.
“The coaches drove all the way up here,” said Fazio. “Should be a fantastic game in the Dunn Gymnasium tomorrow.”
For Palermo, he’s excited for his first regular season to come to an end, and is looking forward to shining in the postseason tournament.
“I feel pretty confident that we can take down Wachusett, we just took down Lawrence, and there is nothing in our way right now,” said Palermo. “We expect to make a deep run in the playoffs, and our guys are confident.”
Andover 54, Methuen 37Andover (54): MacLellan 6-5-19, Hardy 1-0-2, Palermo 5-2-13, Srinivasan 1-0-2, Hnat 1-5-7, Lembo 2-1-5, Resendiz 2-2-6.
Methuen (37): Vasquez 1-0-2, Andino 2-3-7, Nkwantah 3-0-7, Eason 0-3-3, Almanzar 2-0-5, Pemberton 5-0-23, Levesque 0-1-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.