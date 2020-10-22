Susan B. Anthony actress: Get out and vote

Sally Matson of Andover portrayed Susan B. Anthony for 15 years between 2002 and 2017 in her one-woman show at schools, community centers, and for civic groups across the country.
Now, in the weeks before the 2020 election when record-setting early is voting underway, Matson is reflecting on the famous suffragette's story and the 100-year anniversary of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote.
"Millions of citizens across the country have been writing postcards, texting, phone-calling to make sure that everybody is able to vote," she said. "Voting is a right and a responsibility. I think the entire country understands this now. Women worked too hard for this right."
Anthony was one of the many women jailed for voting illegally during the 70-year fight for the vote. That part of Anthony's story stuck out to Matson most in her performances.
"Her defense was the 14th Amendment: All persons born or naturalized are citizens," Matson said. "And she said 'I don't think you can deny women are persons or citizens.' But no. The judge asked the jury to find her guilty and dismissed them. It was a travesty."
She was sentenced to pay a $100 fine and court fees, but Anthony refused to do so, hoping to take her case to the Supreme Court to decide if women have the right to vote. However, her fines were paid and she never had the chance, Matson said.
"That's what I learned performing this show — the many ways that men ruled women. There were only men in Congress, only men on juries. ... Imagine how hard it was to demand the right to vote from men, when only men had the right to vote," Matson said.
Part of Anthony's call to action came when she saw she was paid significantly less than men as a teacher — $2.50 a week vs. $10, Matson said. Often after shows, women would come up to Matson and tell her they were also still underpaid in their respective fields.
Telling Anthony's story was sometimes met with disagreement as to the importance. For example, one man disappointed by the results of the 2008 election asked Matson what the point of voting was if people he didn't like got elected.
"We don’t always get what we want," Matson said. "Now, with the pandemic, we see how many Americans have been left behind. We can change this. It starts with empathy. I will try to follow Susan B. Anthony’s advice: failure is impossible."