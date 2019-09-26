SALEM — The man accused of leaving 13-year-old Chloe Ricard of Amesbury to die in the Lawrence General Hospital emergency room May 20 has been indicted on additional charges, including rape, human trafficking and providing illegal drugs to minors.
Carlos Rivera, 47, of Lawrence was indicted Thursday by an Essex County grand jury for involuntary manslaughter in connection with Ricard’s death as well as rape and human trafficking.
Twelve of the 19 indictments are new accusations, according to Carrie Kimball, communications director for the Essex District Attorney’s Office.
The remaining seven are charges that had already been brought and were re-indicted, Kimball said.
The new indictments charge Rivera with involuntary manslaughter, four counts of aggravated rape of a child, rape and six counts of human trafficking.
The original charges that were re-indicted include aggravated rape of a child, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over, two counts of distribution of a Class B drug to a minor and distribution of a Class A drug.
The indictments allege behavior that took place from late 2013 to May, when the teenager died.
The victims were three women and seven girls under 18, Kimball said. They include the two underage girls who were alleged victims in the original indictments, she added.
Rivera is scheduled to be arraigned Friday about 11 a.m. in Salem Superior Court. He remains held without bail at Middleton Jail.