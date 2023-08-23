Massachusetts Police Officer Standards and Training Commission Report 

Andover Police Department

Devine, Daniel  

3/11/2013 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming/Off Duty Conduct and Conduct Unbecoming/Suspension, 6‐29 days

Gerroir, Steven 

5/1/2017 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Failure to Supervise and Neglect of Duty/ Suspension, 1‐5 days

Mackenzie, Brian 

9/5/2018 Other Misconduct ‐ Motor vehicle accident, unsafe operation, or damage Damage to department equipment lack of cooperation in investigation/ Suspension, 1‐5 days

O'Day, Sean 

6/7/2021 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Incompetance and Neglect of Duty/Suspension, 1‐5 days

4/27/2017 Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure. Improper Investigation into an OUI unsafe operation of a police vehicle. Failure to properly investigate/Suspension, 1‐5 days

Essex County Sheriff's Department

Encarnacion, Junior

9/12/2015 - Use of Force ‐ Use of excessive, non‐ deadly force, Truthfulness or Professional Integrity ‐ Other form of untruthfulness Improperly discharging OC, Failure to initially and timely report the OC discharge; filing an incomplete report Retraining, Suspension, 1‐5 days

Haverhill Police Department

Arriaga, Carlos

9/10/2020 Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure Other Misconduct Suspension, 30+ days

11/21/2019 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct (Charged:Felony) Suspension, 1‐5 days

5/16/2000 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct Suspension, 1‐5 days 11/30/1999 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct Suspension, 1‐5 days

Babiker, Jamal

7/6/2022 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct Written Reprimand

Brady, Jared 

9/20/2022 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure, Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident. Other Misconduct, Other Misconduct, Other Misconduct, Other Misconduct Suspension, 30+ days

Doherty, Stephen

1/1/2011 AI2011‐006 Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure Other Misconduct Suspension, 6‐29 days

Fogarty, Glenn 

5/18/2017 Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure Other Misconduct Suspension, 1‐5 days

MacKinnon, David

3/6/2021 Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure Other Misconduct Demotion

2/4/2021 Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure Other Misconduct Suspension, 1‐5 days

12/30/2010 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct (Charged:Misdemeanor) Suspension, 30+ days T

Mackinnon, Eric

3/1/2013 Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure Other Misconduct Suspension, 6‐29 days

9/15/2011 Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure Other Misconduct Suspension, 1‐5 days

10/1/2010 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct Suspension, 1‐5 days

Pagliuca, Christopher

4/9/2012 Truthfulness or Professional Integrity ‐  Other form of untruthfulness Truthfulness or Professional Integrity Suspension, 1‐5 days

Pearl, Jason

0/4/2012  Truthfulness or Professional Integrity ‐  Submitting false timesheets Truthfulness or Professional Integrity Suspension, 6‐29 days

Smith, Brian

3/1/2004  Truthfulness or Professional Integrity ‐  Other form of untruthfulness Truthfulness or Professional Integrity Suspension, 30+ days

Spero, John

7/5/2016 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct Suspension, 1‐5 days

Welch, Richard

6/11/2013 Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure Other Misconduct Suspension, 1‐5 days

Lawrence Police Department

Abreu, Milton 

10/27/2022 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Had .06 BAC level at training Written Reprimand

Aguiler, Maurice

8/30/2022 AI2022‐005 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Intoxicated at Public Event/Rude, Violation Conflict of Interest Law Suspension, 30+ days

Aguirre, Carlos 

4/30/2021 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Violation K9 Policy Written Reprimand

Bussey, Christopher 

6/26/2020 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming AWOL from Work Suspension, 1‐5 days

Calderon, Andres 

12/10/2021 Truthfulness or Professional Integrity ‐  Filing a false report or committing perjury, Other Misconduct ‐ Unfit for duty / danger to the public, Other Misconduct ‐ Unfit for duty / danger to the public, Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Lied to Supervisor & IA Investgetor, Incompetence, Neglect of Duty, Fail to Cooperate with IA, Fail to Submit Report‐leave Station, Insubordination Suspension, 1‐5 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days

Carroll, Charles

10/10/2021 AI2021‐007 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Neglect of Duty‐ Would not assist other PD off duty, Conduct Unbecoming, Discourtesy‐ Swore at officers, Furnishing Assistance to other PD, Conduct & Deportment Suspension, 1‐5 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days

9/28/2021 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming disparaging remarks on social media other PD, Discourtesy, Conduct & Deportment Suspension, 1‐5 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days

Fleming, Daniel 

8/24/2002 NA Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct Suspension, 1‐5 days

Fraser, Daron

5/3/2021 NA Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Insubordination Suspension, 1‐5 days

1/23/2014 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming refused to follow orders, Insubordination, Neglect of Duty, Disobedience of Orders Suspension, 1‐5 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days

7/13/2010 Criminal Conduct ‐ Crimes involving   [REDACTED] Arrested for [REDACTED] in another City & found [REDACTED] (Charged:Misdemeanor) Suspension, 30+ days

Goujon, Adam

3/11/2019 Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure Failed to respond to Panic Alarm Suspension, 1‐5 days

Guerrero, Fabian

11/18/2022  Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Conflict of Interest Law, Conduct & Comportment Written Reprimand, Written Reprimand

9/22/2006 NA Use of Force ‐ Use of excessive, non‐ deadly force He pushed suspects head down when he was spit on Written Reprimand

Martinez, Jose

3/17/2009 NA Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Neglect of Duty Suspension, 1‐5 days

3/26/2008 NA Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Harrassment of another officer Suspension, 30+ days

3/17/2008 NA Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming AWOL from Work Suspension, 1‐5 days

12/30/2003 NA Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Harrassment of another officer Not Applicable

12/11/2003 NA Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Inappropriate Commenys to Officer Not Applicable

Olivo, Luis 

11/30/2021 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Incompetence, Outside Employment, Teaching Gun Safety class off duty & 2 guns were stolen Suspension, 1‐5 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days

Southworth, Ariskelda 

11/18/2008 NA Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct Suspension, 6‐29 days

Yancey, Gary

4/29/2003 NA Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct Suspension, 1‐5 days 

Methuen Police Department

Aiello, Joseph

2/10/2005 NA Criminal Conduct ‐ [REDACTED] crime [REDACTED] (Charged:Felony) Not Applicable 

Borrelli, Laurie

7/29/2015 Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure Incompetence Suspension, 1‐5 days

Cushing, John 

1/20/2011 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Abuse of Sick Leave Other, Suspension, 1‐5 days

Delano, John

1/5/2016 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Improper Use of Social Media Suspension, 1‐5 days

Dore, Nicholas

1/20/2021  Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Professional Conduct and Responsibilities, Conduct Unbecoming Other, Suspension, 1‐5 days

Dzioba, Kevin

9/17/2015 Other Misconduct ‐ Improper processing of prisoners or property Neglect of Duty, Incompetence, Fail to File a Report Suspension, 1‐5 days

Gagne, Christopher 

1/25/2022 Criminal Conduct ‐ Crimes involving   [REDACTED] [REDACTED] (Charged:Misdemeanor) Suspension, 1‐5 days

Hardy, Arthur 

8/1/2018 Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure Preliminary Investigation, Preserving Evidence, Collection and Preservation of Evidence Suspension, 30+ days

8/16/2016 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Conduct Unbecoming, Incompetence, Dissemination of Official Information, Professional Conduct Suspension, 30+ days

9/14/2015 Other Misconduct ‐ Improper processing of prisoners or property, Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure Professional Conduct, Incompetence, Improper Search, Other Misconduct Suspension, 1‐5 days

9/23/2014 Other Misconduct ‐ False arrest, imprisonment, or detention False Arrest Written Warning or Letter of Counseling

4/13/1996 Criminal Conduct ‐ Crimes involving   [REDACTED] A&B Domestic Written Warning or Letter of Counseling, Loss of Time Off

Hellman, Brian

5/25/2019 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Neglect of Duty, Incompetence, Orders Suspension, 1‐5 days

11/16/2011 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Conduct Unbecoming, Neglect of Duty, Reporting for Duty Suspension, 1‐5 days

10/30/2008 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Abuse of Sick Leave Suspension, 1‐5 days

Lever, Scott

10/2/2017 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Conduct Unbecoming, Courtesy, Professional Conduct and Responsibility Suspension, 1‐5 days

5/11/2010 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Neglect of Duty, Courtesy, Attention to Duty, Devotion to Duty Suspension, 1‐5 days

10/19/2007 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Neglect of Duty, Incompetence, Devotion to Duty, Courtesy, Orders, Conduct Unbecoming, Insubordination Written Warning or Letter of Counseling

3/2/1998 Other Misconduct ‐ Motor vehicle accident, unsafe operation, or damage Reporting for Duty, Neglect of Duty, Improper Conduct, Discourtesy, Damage to Cruiser Suspension, 1‐5 days

11/29/1997 Criminal Conduct ‐ Crimes involving [REDACTED] [REDACTED] (Charged:Misdemeanor) Suspension, 1‐5 days

May, Lawrence

8/27/2019 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Responsibility for Vehicle, Falsifying Records, Incompetence Written Warning or Letter of Counseling

Sawyer, Richard 

1/11/2019 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Department Vehicle, Conduct Unbecoming Written Reprimand, Suspension, 1‐5 days

Sirois, Chad 

6/18/2017 IA Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Conduct Unbecoming, Orders and Insubordination Suspension, 6‐29 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days

Tardif, Shawn 

8/4/2012 Criminal Conduct ‐ Crimes involving [REDACTED], Criminal Conduct ‐  [REDACTED] [REDACTED] (Charged:Misdemeanor), [REDACTED] (Charged:Misdemeanor) Loss of Time Off, Suspension, 30+ days

Tarness, Matthew

12/27/2021 Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure Neglect of Duty, Incompetence, Not Turning on Body Camera, Attention to Duty, Motor Vehicle Towing, Traffic Accidents Other, Other

10/14/2011 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure Conduct Unbecoming, Neglect of Duty, Withholding Evidence, Damaged Property, Care of Department Property, Responsibility for Vehicle, Reporting Accidents, Other Misconduct Suspension, 30+ days, Suspension, 30+ days

Waller, Joshua

5/11/2022 Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure Pursuit Policy Violation Retraining, Suspension, 1‐5 days

3/11/2010 Truthfulness or Professional Integrity ‐  Other form of untruthfulness untruthfulness Written Reprimand

5/11/2009 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming harassment Written Reprimand

North Andover Police Department

Cuevas, Adrian

11/27/2019 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct Suspension, 30+ days

7/11/2019 Truthfulness or Professional Integrity ‐  Other form of untruthfulness Truthfulness or Professional Integrity Suspension, 30+ days

Gallagher, Brendan

12/7/2016 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct Suspension, 30+ days

Lanen, Daniel

5/27/2000 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct Suspension, 1‐5 days

12/23/1997  Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct Suspension, 1‐5 days

3/29/1997 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct Suspension, 1‐5 days

Wedge, Jason 

10/22/2006 IA 02‐06 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming policy violation/evidence Written Reprimand

9/10/2020  Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure Other Misconduct Suspension, 30+ days

11/21/2019 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct (Charged:Felony) Suspension, 1‐5 days

5/16/2000 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct Suspension, 1‐5 days

11/30/1999 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct Suspension, 1‐5 days

