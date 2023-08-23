Massachusetts Police Officer Standards and Training Commission Report
Andover Police Department
Devine, Daniel
3/11/2013 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming/Off Duty Conduct and Conduct Unbecoming/Suspension, 6‐29 days
Gerroir, Steven
5/1/2017 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Failure to Supervise and Neglect of Duty/ Suspension, 1‐5 days
Mackenzie, Brian
9/5/2018 Other Misconduct ‐ Motor vehicle accident, unsafe operation, or damage Damage to department equipment lack of cooperation in investigation/ Suspension, 1‐5 days
O'Day, Sean
6/7/2021 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Incompetance and Neglect of Duty/Suspension, 1‐5 days
4/27/2017 Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure. Improper Investigation into an OUI unsafe operation of a police vehicle. Failure to properly investigate/Suspension, 1‐5 days
Essex County Sheriff's Department
Encarnacion, Junior
9/12/2015 - Use of Force ‐ Use of excessive, non‐ deadly force, Truthfulness or Professional Integrity ‐ Other form of untruthfulness Improperly discharging OC, Failure to initially and timely report the OC discharge; filing an incomplete report Retraining, Suspension, 1‐5 days
Haverhill Police Department
Arriaga, Carlos
9/10/2020 Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure Other Misconduct Suspension, 30+ days
11/21/2019 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct (Charged:Felony) Suspension, 1‐5 days
5/16/2000 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct Suspension, 1‐5 days 11/30/1999 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct Suspension, 1‐5 days
Babiker, Jamal
7/6/2022 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct Written Reprimand
Brady, Jared
9/20/2022 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure, Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident. Other Misconduct, Other Misconduct, Other Misconduct, Other Misconduct Suspension, 30+ days
Doherty, Stephen
1/1/2011 AI2011‐006 Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure Other Misconduct Suspension, 6‐29 days
Fogarty, Glenn
5/18/2017 Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure Other Misconduct Suspension, 1‐5 days
MacKinnon, David
3/6/2021 Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure Other Misconduct Demotion
2/4/2021 Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure Other Misconduct Suspension, 1‐5 days
12/30/2010 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct (Charged:Misdemeanor) Suspension, 30+ days T
Mackinnon, Eric
3/1/2013 Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure Other Misconduct Suspension, 6‐29 days
9/15/2011 Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure Other Misconduct Suspension, 1‐5 days
10/1/2010 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct Suspension, 1‐5 days
Pagliuca, Christopher
4/9/2012 Truthfulness or Professional Integrity ‐ Other form of untruthfulness Truthfulness or Professional Integrity Suspension, 1‐5 days
Pearl, Jason
0/4/2012 Truthfulness or Professional Integrity ‐ Submitting false timesheets Truthfulness or Professional Integrity Suspension, 6‐29 days
Smith, Brian
3/1/2004 Truthfulness or Professional Integrity ‐ Other form of untruthfulness Truthfulness or Professional Integrity Suspension, 30+ days
Spero, John
7/5/2016 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct Suspension, 1‐5 days
Welch, Richard
6/11/2013 Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure Other Misconduct Suspension, 1‐5 days
Lawrence Police Department
Abreu, Milton
10/27/2022 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Had .06 BAC level at training Written Reprimand
Aguiler, Maurice
8/30/2022 AI2022‐005 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Intoxicated at Public Event/Rude, Violation Conflict of Interest Law Suspension, 30+ days
Aguirre, Carlos
4/30/2021 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Violation K9 Policy Written Reprimand
Bussey, Christopher
6/26/2020 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming AWOL from Work Suspension, 1‐5 days
Calderon, Andres
12/10/2021 Truthfulness or Professional Integrity ‐ Filing a false report or committing perjury, Other Misconduct ‐ Unfit for duty / danger to the public, Other Misconduct ‐ Unfit for duty / danger to the public, Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Lied to Supervisor & IA Investgetor, Incompetence, Neglect of Duty, Fail to Cooperate with IA, Fail to Submit Report‐leave Station, Insubordination Suspension, 1‐5 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days
Carroll, Charles
10/10/2021 AI2021‐007 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Neglect of Duty‐ Would not assist other PD off duty, Conduct Unbecoming, Discourtesy‐ Swore at officers, Furnishing Assistance to other PD, Conduct & Deportment Suspension, 1‐5 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days
9/28/2021 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming disparaging remarks on social media other PD, Discourtesy, Conduct & Deportment Suspension, 1‐5 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days
Fleming, Daniel
8/24/2002 NA Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct Suspension, 1‐5 days
Fraser, Daron
5/3/2021 NA Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Insubordination Suspension, 1‐5 days
1/23/2014 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming refused to follow orders, Insubordination, Neglect of Duty, Disobedience of Orders Suspension, 1‐5 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days
7/13/2010 Criminal Conduct ‐ Crimes involving [REDACTED] Arrested for [REDACTED] in another City & found [REDACTED] (Charged:Misdemeanor) Suspension, 30+ days
7/13/2010 Criminal Conduct ‐ Crimes involving [REDACTED] Arrested for [REDACTED] in another City & found [REDACTED] (Charged:Misdemeanor) Suspension, 30+ days
Goujon, Adam
3/11/2019 Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure Failed to respond to Panic Alarm Suspension, 1‐5 days
Guerrero, Fabian
11/18/2022 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Conflict of Interest Law, Conduct & Comportment Written Reprimand, Written Reprimand
9/22/2006 NA Use of Force ‐ Use of excessive, non‐ deadly force He pushed suspects head down when he was spit on Written Reprimand
Martinez, Jose
3/17/2009 NA Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Neglect of Duty Suspension, 1‐5 days
3/26/2008 NA Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Harrassment of another officer Suspension, 30+ days
3/17/2008 NA Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming AWOL from Work Suspension, 1‐5 days
12/30/2003 NA Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Harrassment of another officer Not Applicable
12/11/2003 NA Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Inappropriate Commenys to Officer Not Applicable
Olivo, Luis
11/30/2021 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Teaching Gun Safety class off duty & 2 guns were stolen, Incompetence, Outside Employment Suspension, 1‐5 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days
11/30/2021 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Incompetence, Outside Employment, Teaching Gun Safety class off duty & 2 guns were stolen Suspension, 1‐5 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days
Southworth, Ariskelda
11/18/2008 NA Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct Suspension, 6‐29 days
Yancey, Gary
4/29/2003 NA Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct Suspension, 1‐5 days
Methuen Police Department
Aiello, Joseph
2/10/2005 NA Criminal Conduct ‐ [REDACTED] crime [REDACTED] (Charged:Felony) Not Applicable
Borrelli, Laurie
7/29/2015 Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure Incompetence Suspension, 1‐5 days
Cushing, John
1/20/2011 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Abuse of Sick Leave Other, Suspension, 1‐5 days
Delano, John
1/5/2016 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Improper Use of Social Media Suspension, 1‐5 days
Dore, Nicholas
1/20/2021 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Professional Conduct and Responsibilities, Conduct Unbecoming Other, Suspension, 1‐5 days
Dzioba, Kevin
9/17/2015 Other Misconduct ‐ Improper processing of prisoners or property Neglect of Duty, Incompetence, Fail to File a Report Suspension, 1‐5 days
Gagne, Christopher
1/25/2022 Criminal Conduct ‐ Crimes involving [REDACTED] [REDACTED] (Charged:Misdemeanor) Suspension, 1‐5 days
Hardy, Arthur
8/1/2018 Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure Preliminary Investigation, Preserving Evidence, Collection and Preservation of Evidence Suspension, 30+ days
8/16/2016 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Conduct Unbecoming, Incompetence, Dissemination of Official Information, Professional Conduct Suspension, 30+ days
9/14/2015 Other Misconduct ‐ Improper processing of prisoners or property, Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure Professional Conduct, Incompetence, Improper Search, Other Misconduct Suspension, 1‐5 days
9/23/2014 Other Misconduct ‐ False arrest, imprisonment, or detention False Arrest Written Warning or Letter of Counseling
4/13/1996 Criminal Conduct ‐ Crimes involving [REDACTED] A&B Domestic Written Warning or Letter of Counseling, Loss of Time Off
Hellman, Brian
5/25/2019 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Neglect of Duty, Incompetence, Orders Suspension, 1‐5 days
11/16/2011 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Conduct Unbecoming, Neglect of Duty, Reporting for Duty Suspension, 1‐5 days
10/30/2008 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Abuse of Sick Leave Suspension, 1‐5 days
Lever, Scott
10/2/2017 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Conduct Unbecoming, Courtesy, Professional Conduct and Responsibility Suspension, 1‐5 days
5/11/2010 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Neglect of Duty, Courtesy, Attention to Duty, Devotion to Duty Suspension, 1‐5 days
10/19/2007 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Neglect of Duty, Incompetence, Devotion to Duty, Courtesy, Orders, Conduct Unbecoming, Insubordination Written Warning or Letter of Counseling
3/2/1998 Other Misconduct ‐ Motor vehicle accident, unsafe operation, or damage Reporting for Duty, Neglect of Duty, Improper Conduct, Discourtesy, Damage to Cruiser Suspension, 1‐5 days
11/29/1997 Criminal Conduct ‐ Crimes involving [REDACTED] [REDACTED] (Charged:Misdemeanor) Suspension, 1‐5 days
May, Lawrence
8/27/2019 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Responsibility for Vehicle, Falsifying Records, Incompetence Written Warning or Letter of Counseling
Sawyer, Richard
1/11/2019 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Department Vehicle, Conduct Unbecoming Written Reprimand, Suspension, 1‐5 days
Sirois, Chad
6/18/2017 IA Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Conduct Unbecoming, Orders and Insubordination Suspension, 6‐29 days, Suspension, 1‐5 days
Tardif, Shawn
8/4/2012 Criminal Conduct ‐ Crimes involving [REDACTED], Criminal Conduct ‐ [REDACTED] [REDACTED] (Charged:Misdemeanor), [REDACTED] (Charged:Misdemeanor) Loss of Time Off, Suspension, 30+ days
Tarness, Matthew
12/27/2021 Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure Neglect of Duty, Incompetence, Not Turning on Body Camera, Attention to Duty, Motor Vehicle Towing, Traffic Accidents Other, Other
10/14/2011 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming, Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure Conduct Unbecoming, Neglect of Duty, Withholding Evidence, Damaged Property, Care of Department Property, Responsibility for Vehicle, Reporting Accidents, Other Misconduct Suspension, 30+ days, Suspension, 30+ days
Waller, Joshua
5/11/2022 Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure Pursuit Policy Violation Retraining, Suspension, 1‐5 days
3/11/2010 Truthfulness or Professional Integrity ‐ Other form of untruthfulness untruthfulness Written Reprimand
5/11/2009 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming harassment Written Reprimand
North Andover Police Department
Cuevas, Adrian
11/27/2019 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct Suspension, 30+ days
7/11/2019 Truthfulness or Professional Integrity ‐ Other form of untruthfulness Truthfulness or Professional Integrity Suspension, 30+ days
Gallagher, Brendan
12/7/2016 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct Suspension, 30+ days
Lanen, Daniel
5/27/2000 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct Suspension, 1‐5 days
12/23/1997 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct Suspension, 1‐5 days
3/29/1997 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct Suspension, 1‐5 days
Wedge, Jason
10/22/2006 IA 02‐06 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming policy violation/evidence Written Reprimand
9/10/2020 Other Misconduct ‐ Failure to respond to an incident according to established procedure Other Misconduct Suspension, 30+ days
11/21/2019 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct (Charged:Felony) Suspension, 1‐5 days
5/16/2000 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct Suspension, 1‐5 days
11/30/1999 Other Misconduct ‐ Other / conduct unbecoming Other Misconduct Suspension, 1‐5 days
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.