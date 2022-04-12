PITTSBURGH — It would have been hard to script a better day for the return of baseball on the North Shore. Clear skies and a temperature of 66 degrees at game-time. An announced attendance of 34,418 that was both bigger than expected and enough to generate some legitimate buzz in and around PNC Park, which enjoyed its own refurbishment this offseason.
Only two things were missing: sustained offense and a comeback victory that would have sent everyone home happy.
Instead, Drew Smyly, Seiya Suzuki and the Cubs spoiled a gorgeous home opener with a 2-1 victory against the Pirates on Tuesday afternoon, their third loss in four games to start the season.
Suzuki, the former Japanese star Chicago signed to a five-year, $99.6 million deal this offseason, smacked a pair of home runs, including one off Jose Quintana, who was making his first Pirates start.
Smyly started opposite Quintana and tossed five innings of shutout ball, the Pirates' only run coming courtesy of Bryan Reynolds’ solo homer in the eighth inning.
It was a terrific swing from Reynolds, who smashed a first-pitch change-up from reliever Michael Givens, but it obviously wasn’t enough for the Pirates, who did not enjoy multiple hits or baserunners in the same inning.
Outside of Reynolds’ homer, they also never had anyone reach third, a far cry from the 15-hit explosion they enjoyed Sunday while topping the St. Louis Cardinals, 9-4, at Busch Stadium. They did make things interesting at the end, however, as Kevin Newman flied out to deep left to end it.
Chicago also used a couple of sparkling defensive plays to keep the Pirates in check. Shortstop Nico Hoerner made one on Ke’Bryan Hayes with a long run into the hole between short and third. Left fielder Ian Happ robbed Reynold with a sliding catch in the sixth.
Chicago grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth thanks to one of the few mistakes Quintana made all afternoon — a 91-mph heater that came after Quintana fell into a 3-0 hole and sat atop the strike zone, much juicier than the veteran hurler would’ve liked.
Suzuki belted it 397 feet to right-center field for a solo homer.
Suzuki gave the Cubs some much-needed insurance — and a 2-0 lead — in the seventh when he spoiled an otherwise impressive afternoon from Anthony Banda. Leading off the inning, Suzuki found an elevated, 0-1 fastball and belted it hard into the left-field seats.
Meanwhile, on the other side of things, Pittsburgh’s bats were quiet. Four of the first 12 outs the Pirates made failed to clear the pitcher’s mound, as Smyly found a nice groove.
Roberto Perez found some open grass with a bloop double in the third but never moved from second. Same deal for Jake Marisnick, who stroked a one-out double in the fifth.
Hayes beat out a single to open the sixth and even stole second with nobody out. However, Daniel Vogelbach — pinch-hitting for Michael Chavis — struck out looking, and Yoshi Tsutsugo swung through a full-count cutter.
The early innings of this one seemed to follow a familiar script, one that started with the official announcement of Hayes’ eight-year, $70 million contract extension.
Hayes helped the Pirates escape trouble by starting inning-ending double players in the second and third. Quintana, who picked off third baseman Patrick Wisdom to end the first, looked his best opening the fourth.
The 33-year-old lefty struck out catcher Willson Contreras and Wisdom, both on change-ups, before getting first baseman Frank Schwindel to bounce out to Hayes to the the inning.
All in all, it was a solid outing for Quintana, who lasted 5 1/3 innings and allowed an earned run on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts. It was certainly better than how Quintana pitched at times during spring training, when he was still trying to find his rhythm.
