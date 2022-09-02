FILE - Simone Manuel of the United States, left, reacts with teammate Katie McLaughlin, right, at the pool during a swimming training session at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo. A cap designed for Black swimmers’ natural hair that was banned from the Tokyo Olympics has been approved for competitive races. Swimming’s governing body FINA says on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, that the Soul Cap was now on its list of approved equipment.