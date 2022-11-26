Bryant Bulldogs (4-1) at Syracuse Orange (3-2)
Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -8.5; over/under is 158.5
BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits the Syracuse Orange after Doug Edert scored 23 points in Bryant's 98-88 victory against the Detroit Mercy Titans.
The Orange have gone 2-1 at home. Syracuse is seventh in the ACC scoring 75.4 points while shooting 46.3% from the field.
The Bulldogs are 2-1 in road games. Bryant averages 99.8 points and has outscored opponents by 26.4 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Judah Mintz is scoring 18.0 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Orange. Joseph Girard III is averaging 17.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 39.0% for Syracuse.
Sherif Kenney is averaging 18 points, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Charles Pride is averaging 17.0 points for Bryant.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
