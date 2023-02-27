Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-17, 4-14 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (16-13, 9-9 ACC)
Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech plays the Syracuse Orange after Javon Franklin scored 21 points in Georgia Tech's 83-67 win against the Louisville Cardinals.
The Orange are 10-6 on their home court. Syracuse averages 74.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.
The Yellow Jackets are 4-14 in conference play. Georgia Tech is ninth in the ACC scoring 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Franklin averaging 6.9.
TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Girard III is averaging 16.9 points for the Orange. Chris Bunch is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Syracuse.
Miles Kelly is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, while averaging 13.4 points. Dabbo Coleman is shooting 37.7% and averaging 9.0 points over the past 10 games for Georgia Tech.
LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.
Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
