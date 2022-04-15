FILE - Gary Gait, center, at the time Syracuse women's lacrosse coach, talks with officials during the first half of a semifinal in the NCAA Division I women's lacrosse tournament against Maryland, May 22, 2015, in Chester, Pa. Gait's first year as men's lacrosse coach at Syracuse has been a challenge. With three games left in the regular season, the Orange (4-7, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) are the only team with a losing overall record in the five-team ACC. That's uncharted territory for Syracuse, which has had only one losing season since 1975, 5-8 in 2007 under John Desko.