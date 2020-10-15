Pages of a book are scattered around town, posted here and there by various businesses.
It's part of the second annual StoryWalk hosted by Memorial Hall Library, during which a narrative unfolds as people read pages while walking around downtown.
This year's book is "I am perfectly designed" by Karamo Brown, one of the stars from Netflix's "Queer Eye."
The library chose the book in hopes it will bring kids together with their dads, said Beth Kerrigan, coordinator of children's services.
Over the past few months, as the library switched children's programs online, Kerrigan noticed that dads were less involved.
The library had previously hosted a weekly "Donuts with Dad" event that was well attended.
So, as they were looking for a book to use for the StoryWalk, "I am perfectly designed" was the perfect fit, Kerrigan said.
The book is co-written by Brown and his adopted son Jason "Rachel" Brown and illustrated by Anoosh Syed.
It is about a boy and his father taking a walk through a city finding out the ways their family is perfect for one another.
"In the book, they (the father and son) talk about their relationship," Kerrigan said. "It's a story that shows kids and their dads can have good relationships."
As the characters in the book talk about their relationship, families in Andover can do the same thing, Kerrigan said.
There are 26 reading stops starting at Memorial Hall Library and ending at Elm Square Oyster. Businesses are keeping the pages up through early November.
Last year's StoryWalk featured the book "All the World" by Liz Garton Scanlon. It was well received and people sent in their photos, Kerrigan said.
She encourages everyone to send photos this year, too.
The library is continuing its other children's programs online, as posted on the library website.
More information can be found at mhl.org.