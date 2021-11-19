New Jersey Devils (7-5-3, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (9-3-3, third in the Atlantic)
Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -196, Devils +160; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay hosts the New Jersey Devils after the Lightning knocked off Philadelphia 4-3 in a shootout.
The Lightning are 8-3-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Tampa Bay has scored 46 goals and is sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game. Steven Stamkos leads the team with nine.
The Devils are 4-3-2 against conference opponents. New Jersey ranks 21st in the Eastern Conference with 32.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.
The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Stamkos leads the Lightning with 18 points, scoring nine goals and registering nine assists. Alex Killorn has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.
Pavel Zacha has 11 total points while scoring seven goals and totaling four assists for the Devils. Jesper Bratt has seven assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.
LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-1-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.8 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .930 save percentage.
Devils: 4-3-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.
INJURIES: Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (upper body).
Devils: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.