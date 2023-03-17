Montreal Canadiens (27-36-6, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (41-22-6, third in the Atlantic Division)
Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Montreal Canadiens after the Lightning beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in a shootout.
Tampa Bay has a 41-22-6 record overall and a 10-8-1 record in Atlantic Division play. The Lightning have a 40-7-5 record in games they score three or more goals.
Montreal is 4-13-1 against the Atlantic Division and 27-36-6 overall. The Canadiens are 10-16-3 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.
Saturday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Lightning won 5-1 in the previous meeting. Steven Stamkos led the Lightning with two goals.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Point has 42 goals and 37 assists for the Lightning. Mikhail Sergachev has 11 assists over the past 10 games.
Cole Caufield has 26 goals and 10 assists for the Canadiens. Denis Gurianov has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.9 penalties and 15.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.
Canadiens: 2-6-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.
INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.
Canadiens: Christian Dvorak: out for season (lower body), Sean Monahan: out (foot), Brendan Gallagher: out (lower body), Carey Price: out (knee), Juraj Slafkovsky: out (lower-body), Kirby Dach: out (lower body), Arber Xhekaj: out for season (upper-body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Cole Caufield: out for season (shoulder), Joel Armia: day to day (illness), Jordan Harris: day to day (lower-body), Jake Evans: out (lower-body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.