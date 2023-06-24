Kansas City Royals (21-55, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (53-26, first in the AL East)
St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jordan Lyles (0-11, 6.62 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Rays: Yonny Chirinos (3-2, 2.72 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -278, Royals +226; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.
Tampa Bay is 53-26 overall and 33-9 in home games. The Rays have the second-ranked team batting average in the AL at .266.
Kansas City has a 21-55 record overall and an 11-27 record in road games. The Royals have a 16-25 record in games when they record at least eight hits.
Saturday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Wander Franco has 20 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Rays. Manuel Margot is 13-for-33 with six doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.
Bobby Witt Jr. has 11 doubles, four triples and 12 home runs for the Royals. Maikel Garcia is 15-for-39 with a double, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .287 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs
Royals: 3-7, .263 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 22 runs
INJURIES: Rays: Luke Raley: day-to-day (hand), Shane McClanahan: day-to-day (back), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (leg), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Royals: Salvador Perez: day-to-day (hamstring), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion protocol), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (hand), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
