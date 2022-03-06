Tampa Bay Lightning (36-12-6, second in the Atlantic) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (20-28-8, seventh in the Central)
Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks +200, Lightning -245; over/under is 6.5
BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay hits the road against Chicago looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak.
The Blackhawks are 10-14-4 on their home ice. Chicago averages 8.4 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Western Conference. Connor Murphy leads the team serving 41 total minutes.
The Lightning have gone 17-7-2 away from home. Tampa Bay leads the league shooting 11.4% and averaging 3.4 goals on 30.0 shots per game.
The teams face off Sunday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 39 assists and has 56 points this season. Alex DeBrincat has 11 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.
Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 27 goals and has 61 points. Brayden Point has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.
Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.
INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.
Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (lower body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.