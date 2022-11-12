WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It seems each week No. 15 North Carolina plays a game that begs the question: Surely it can’t continue to win games this way?
And each week the Tar Heels manage to pull it out. Saturday’s 36-34 win over Wake Forest was the latest example.
Carolina put an exclamation mark on clinching the ACC Coastal Division title after — technically — Miami’s win over Georgia Tech before the game began was what made it official.
The Heels defense started the game forcing punts on Wake’s first two drives and ended the game with stops on three straight possessions to clinch their victory at Truist Field. Never mind that Carolina allowed almost 500 total yards between those stops, they made the plays that mattered.
None was bigger than when UNC safety Cam Kelly came up with the game’s only turnover with the Heels trailing 34-33 late in the fourth quarter.
Wake receiver Donovan Greene had burned the Heels for two touchdowns on three catches and quarterback Sam Hartman was eyeing him again on a crossing pattern. But Hartman didn’t see Kelly hawking the ball and his 23-yard interception return set Carolina up at the Wake 48.
UNC quarterback Drake Maye connected with Josh Downs for a 43-yard gain to set them up at the Wake 5. Downs finished with 11 catches for 154 yards and three touchdowns. But the Heels were unable to find him for a fourth on that drive.
Maye was sacked on first down and the drive stalled to set up the game-winning 34-yard field goal by Noah Burnette.
UNC coach Mack Brown opted on a prior drive to start the fourth quarter to go for it on fourth down from the Wake 1. That drive ended when Maye’s pass attempt was batted down.
Maye finished the game 31-of-49 passing for a career-high 448 yards and three touchdowns.
Carolina had a chance to break the game open late in the second quarter. The Heels scored on Josh Downs' third touchdown reception to take a 27-21 lead with 2:22 left.
At the time of his score was about the only time during the game when rain was pretty steady. That may be the reason why kicker Burnette hooked his extra-point attempt to the left of the goal post.
They’d have another chance to extend their lead when Carolina’s defense came up with their second three-and-out of the first half. When Jahvaree Ritzie and RaRa Dilworth dropped Sam Hartman on a third-down sack, it gave UNC the ball back with 1:48 left in the half.
Had the Heels scored before halftime knowing they would get the ball first to start the second half, it would have changed their decision making to start the third.
But Maye’s deep throw to Gavin Blackwell was just a bit long and a sideline pass to J.J. Jones was dropped. Maye was forced to scramble on third down and held to no gain leading Carolina to just its second punt in the first half.
UNC led 27-21 at half, but without a score on that last possession, Brown chose to go for a fourth down at the Wake 27 to start the third quarter, instead of attempting a field goal.
Carolina ended with its first turnover on downs of the game instead of having, at the least, a two-score lead.
